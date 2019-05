Самба безапелационен за постижение №1 в света за сезона

A post shared by Weltklasse Zürich (@weltklassezurich) on May 18, 2019 at 4:12am PDT

As we head into the final round of the women's Javelin throw, Lyu still leads with her MR of 66.89m ahead of Muze with 64.87m.#ShanghaiDL #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/6j7nBkyh45