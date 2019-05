Шампионските празненства на Цецо Соколов и компания (видео + снимки)

View this post on Instagram

LUBE CAMPIONI D’ITALIA Congratulations - you are not just a team that can win - you are THE team! In every one of you there is a heart of a champion and together you make your dreams come true no matter what so so proud of you @tsvetan_sokolov every day you show me that you are the best in the field and in Life ! I love you, I admire you and I am so happy for another dream that now is a reality for us

