Суши показа обидите от Андреа (снимка)

View this post on Instagram

Punishment Enough or Not? Boxer who kissed reporter needs sex harassment counseling before he gets back in the ring, panel rules. (CNN)The boxer who kissed a reporter without her consent during a post-match interview won't be able to box again until at least July -- and then, only if he pays a $2,500 fine and seeks sexual harassment counseling, the California State Athletic Commission has ruled. The decision, made at the commission's Tuesday meeting in Los Angeles, was the result of a 6-0 vote. "CSAC has demonstrated that it will not stand for the denigration of women in the sports community," Andy Foster, the commission's executive director, said in a statement. Kubrat Pulev must complete a commission-approved sexual harassment prevention class and another program offered by the Association of Women in Sports Media, or a similar program, Foster said. "Once complete, Mr. Pulev can come before the Commission in July to demonstrate that he can conform to principles of respect," he said. The $2,500 fine is the maximum allowed by the state, the commission said. Should reporter sue him for harrassment? Who should Pulev fight next? @kubratpulev @trboxing @espn Like , Comment , Tag , Follow #boxingbodega#fightweek#saundersIsufi#joyceustinov#charloharrison2#bercheltvargas2#joshuaruiz#spenceporter#pacthurman#hurdwilliams#wilderbreazeale#errolspencejr#canelojacobs#boxingmemes#floydmayweather#anthonyjoshua#caneloalvarez#deontaywilder#mannypacquiao#boxingnews#boxinggym#training#teamcanelo#joshuawilder#ggg#canelo#boxing#boxeo#thetkoboyz#

A post shared by Canelo GGG Mayweather Pac (@boxingbodega) on May 15, 2019 at 8:11pm PDT