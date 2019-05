Голово шоу в мач без значение (видео)

10' Hahn 1-0

47' Plattenhardt 1-1

50' Gregoritsch 2-1

66' Grujic 2-2

70' Gregoritsch 3-2

75' Kalou 3-3

92' Kalou 3-4



Hertha lead for a total of two minutes and take all three points in a mental game. #FCABSC pic.twitter.com/B9UAcd8U3Q