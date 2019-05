14 години по-късно Ливърпул отново празнува в същите минути

Istanbul, 2005:

54’ Gerrard

56’ Smicer



Anfield, 2019:

54’ Wijnaldum

56’ Wijnaldum



When @LFC won the trophy in Istanbul, goals were scored in the 54th and 56th minutes.



Wijnaldum's two goals tonight were scored in (you guessed it) the 54th and 56th minutes. pic.twitter.com/bWptv6nVkI