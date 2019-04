БГ културист превзе и Сърбия

View this post on Instagram

Hello, friends! Yesterday was very emotional day. 4th show in a row. A day Full of new memories and more experience at peaceful Malta. I take first plzce at junior's category and 4th at men's category. I am not disappointed but I know that my potential is much more and with the time i can show it at best way! I went alone there, but with your support i was not feeling that. Thank you all! It is getting harder and harder but anyway....this saturday IFBB DIAMOND CUP CACAK- SERBIA! Coach- @slavigoranchovski Boardshorts- @synelite ('NENKOLIMITLESS'-10%) #mensphysique #champion #fitfam #dream #golden #ifbb #ifbbelitepro #fitspo #fitness #fitlife #shredded #aesthetic #abs #sixpack #smile #muscles #cardio #picoftheday #mondaymotivation #motivated #instadaily #bodybuilding #photooftheday #physiquecompetitor #tbt #follow #me

