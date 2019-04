Конър Макгрегър изплати дълг от 61 паунда, който е взел преди 15 години

View this post on Instagram

Who’s ready for a @properwhiskey spin class this weekend? Fun fact for you all, before I began to make a living out of fighting and Whiskey, I was a boxercise coach at my local gym, SBG. I charged €10 a class, with €5 of that to be split with the gym. This was just before my UFC debut. I had given up everything to make my dream a reality and I had not got two cent to rub together. These classes would literally get me my pack of chicken fillets and broccoli out of Tesco so I could eat for the week. Carbs were the enemy at the time, and also costly, so they were ignored happily lol. Fast forward today and we have collectively reached $1b in annual sales for the first time ever in Whiskey’s long and decorated history! What an amazing journey! I thank my lucky stars, my work ethic, and most importantly my loyal fans for all of this! Thank you all so much! Let’s keep pushing everyone, hard work pays and dreams come true!

