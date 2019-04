Последният валс на Амир Хан

View this post on Instagram

Terence Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) will defend his WBO welterweight title against Amir "King" Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) Saturday night at Madison Square Garden on the inaugural Top Rank on ESPN PPV (9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST). - • Terence Crawford 146.4 lbs vs. Amir Khan 146.6 lbs (Crawford's WBO Welterweight world title - 12 Rounds) - - Chas Wright @medaforacle for @frontproofmedia

