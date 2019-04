Суши изригна срещу хейтърите

View this post on Instagram

1st photoshoot for SuShe Art. Just to clear up some confusion, I’ve never had anyone eat sushi off me. Yet. Lol. THIS IS NOT MY JOB. These are JUST pics for SuShe Art. I’m a sushi chef and I have models come and do the #nakedsushi. SuShe Art isn’t my name, it’s the name of my event company. Bc of tradition and outdated beliefs less than 2% of sushi chefs are female, it was a little difficult getting work bc it is a male dominated industry. I worked at a couple restaurants before I started Sushe Art. I started off as a vendor at a farmers market selling rolls and sauces. Then my best friend said to think outside the box and suggested I do naked sushi. That’s how it all began, my company does everything sushi but we specialize in naked sushi. Ive done many high end #celebrity and #redcarpet events. Events are all coed no bachelor parties. It’s just a fun, sexy, sophisticated way to experience living art and sushi. The “She” in SuShe bc I’m a girl sushi chef and I’m all about #girlpower & #womenempowerment I what I do. I took something that was once only for men and made it for everyone to enjoy. Women can enjoy naked sushi just like men. Women can be sushi chefs just like men. Women can be in sports just like men. ‍ Women can (fill in the blank) just like men. #womenownedbusiness #womenbreakingbarriers #fuckdoublestandards #susheart #sushi #picoftheday #la #discoverla #jennysushe #followyourdreams

