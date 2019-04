Ливърпул се включва в битката за звезда на Леверкузен

Most chances created by Bayer 04 Leverkusen players in the Bundesliga and Europa League this season:



80 • Julian Brandt (22)

64 • Leon Bailey (21)

40 • Kevin Volland

36 • Kai Havertz (19)



Brandt's €25m release clause looking more enticing with every game. pic.twitter.com/nVKm6XlyL6