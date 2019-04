Мика Хакинен се завръща в моторспорта

Very exciting to hear @F1MikaHakkinen will be back racing in a McLaren at the @IntercontGTC Suzuka 10 Hours race in August.



Mika will be driving the new @McLarenAuto 720S GT3 alongside Hiroaki Ishiura & Katsuaki Kubota. Good luck team! #Suzuka10H pic.twitter.com/8bCKIY7JhE