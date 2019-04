Българин подписа с Bellator

View this post on Instagram

Signed the contract, now time to fight. I have hard copy tickets or use the promo code: Novachkov" @filnovachkov @kingkashfitness @coachrudi @smashgyms @bellatormma @janeestioko @rich_chou #bellator220 #bellator #mma #fight

Borislav Novachkov (@lilgato65) on Mar 20, 2019 at 2:22pm PDT