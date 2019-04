"Целувката на Кобрата" направи Кубрат Пулев много популярен в САЩ

View this post on Instagram

Dinu files protest with CSAC over loss to Pulev! Heavyweight Bogdan Dinu, who was stopped in seven rounds by Kubrat Pulev on March 23 in Costa Mesa, California, has filed a protest with the California State Athletic Commission after he was struck in the back of the head by Pulev following a knockdown. Pulev was penalized a point by referee Raul Caiz Jr. for the flagrant foul, which came while Dinu was down early in the seventh round. Pulev has 1 case from the fight and suspension hearing for kiss on reporter in May with California commision. We believe for kiss was out of line and also if he grabbed @sushe.art back side not right to do. Earlier posts today were April Fools Jokes What should happen to Pulev for kiss? Will fight be over turned for Dinu KO? @kubratpulev @trboxing @espn Like , Comment , Tag , Follow #boxingbodega#hurdwilliams#stevensondiaz#garciagranados#joshuamiller#wilderbreazeale#spencegarcia#bombzquad#muhammadali#errolspencejr#canelojacobs#boxingmemes#floydmayweather#khancrawford#anthonyjoshua#caneloalvarez#deontaywilder#mannypacquiao#boxingnews#boxinggym#training#teamcanelo#joshuawilder#ggg#canelo#boxing#boxeo#thetkoboyz#

A post shared by Canelo GGG Mayweather Pac (@boxingbodega) on Apr 1, 2019 at 9:13am PDT