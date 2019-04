Нов удар срещу Кубрат Пулев: Може да отнемат победата му срещу Богдан Дину

View this post on Instagram

Nothing great can be gained without many years of hard work, perseverance and loads and loads of love and faith in what you are fighting for#faith #work #love #kiss #boxing #heavyweight #happy #crazy #espn #diemasport #fit #moment #sport #bulgaria #thebest #strong #power #amazing #beton

A post shared by Kubrat Pulev (@kubratpulev) on Mar 30, 2019 at 6:06am PDT