Дину: Милър е по-добър от Пулев

Pulev Comes Back for 7rd KO! @kubratpulev comeback to win fight after bad cut he suffered from big right hands from Dinu that couldn't finish him off. He was scheduled to fight @anthony_joshua last year but suffered injury and couldn't fight but is still #1 IBF Mandatory. In the 7rd Pulev was throwing power punches and hit Dinu behind the head and luckily he got back up but couldn't deal with power punches and got KO. Can Pulev beat Champions at heavyweight? Will he get shot at AJ again ? Will he got shot at @bronzebomber or @gypsyking101 ? @espn @trboxing Like , Comment , Tag , Follow #boxingbodega#hurdwilliams#stevensondiaz#garciagranados#joshuamiller#wilderbreazeale#spencegarcia#bombzquad#muhammadali#errolspencejr#canelojacobs#boxingmemes#floydmayweather#khancrawford#anthonyjoshua#caneloalvarez#deontaywilder#mannypacquiao#boxingnews#boxinggym#training#teamcanelo#joshuawilder#ggg#canelo#boxing#boxeo#thetkoboyz#

A post shared by Wilder Canelo GGG Mayweather (@boxingbodega) on Mar 23, 2019 at 9:12pm PDT