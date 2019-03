Всичко или нищо за Кубрат Пулев

View this post on Instagram

On March 23! Kubrat Pulev (26-1-0-13ko’s) will be taking on Bogdan Dinu (18-1-0-14ko’s) live from The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. Dinu’s only loss was to Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1-20ko’s) and Pulev’s only loss was to Wladimir Klitschko (64-5-0-53ko’s). credit: Top Rank.

