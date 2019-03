Сладко отмъщение за Цубер срещу Хофе (видео)

46 - His 46th goal for @achtzehn99_en catapults @andrejkramaric9 on top of the clubs #Bundesliga scoring list. Hungry. #VfBTSG pic.twitter.com/QXrWXFx1BU

18 - None of the last 18 #Bundesliga duels between #Stuttgart and @achtzehn99_en have ended goalless. Only their first meeting (September 2008) has ended 0-0. Guarantee. #VfBTSG pic.twitter.com/Djpv4cnySS