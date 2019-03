От 2019-а: МЛБ дава $1 млн. премия на шампиона в Хоумрън дербито

Latest on the MLB/MLBPA deal: The winner of the Home Run Derby is going to get $1 million, sources tell ESPN.



How about this: Judge, Trout, Stanton, Harper, Mookie, Arenado, J.D., Yelich, Khris and Bryant for $1M.



Details on that and much more at ESPN: https://t.co/b7yvvVdxMd