Симеоне нарече Кристиано "най-добрия в света" и коментира жеста на португалеца

Cristiano Ronaldo records & stats just tonight!



1 FIRST ever player to score 125 UEFA club competition goals

2 Has been involved in 77 UCL knockout goals in 77 games

3 Scored 25 goals in 33 career appearances vs Atletico

4 Joint-most UCL hat-tricks, with Lionel Messi (8)



pic.twitter.com/XxQaFr00MA