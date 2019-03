Разкриха новата заплата на Зинедин Зидан в Реал Мадрид

Zidane is to earn a basic annual salary of 12 million euros as part of the three-year deal he was this week handed by club president Florentino Pérez, with that wage then topped up by a series of incentivised add-ons. pic.twitter.com/l7zMFZQZj7

When Zidane was originally promoted from Castilla to the first team in 2016, he was given a deal worth 2.5 million euros a season, before netting a post-Undécima pay rise that took his wage to 5.5 million. By the time of his resignation, he had progressed to 7.5 million a year.