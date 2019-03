Ван Дайк: Ще трябва да сме по-добри в сравнение с последните гостувания

Virgil van Dijk has faced the likes of:



Neymar, Mbappe, Cavani, Insigne, Mertens, Callejon, Hazard, Kane, Aguero, Sterling, Aubameyang, Pogba, Lacazette, Rashford, Martial, Eriksen, Sane, Son



So far this season...



He has been dribbled past a WHOPPING 0 times.



Wall. pic.twitter.com/YClHayCczP