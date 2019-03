Хюстън надви Филаделфия и продължи победната си серия в НБА

31 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST from James Harden leads the @HoustonRockets over PHI for their 7th consecutive win!#Rockets 107#HereTheyCome 91



Clint Capela: 18 PTS, 9 REB

Eric Gordon: 17 PTS, 5 3PM

Gerald Green: 14 PTS pic.twitter.com/fvSgkwG5Ww