Бен Ротуел: Благой е корав и цяла България е с него

Blagoi Ivanov - Bagata returns to the UFC cage again. He will fight Ben Rothwell this weekend in Kansas. 'Baga' lost his debut battle by a decision from Junior dos Santos but showed that it is not easy to beat him. Now he will look for the first win in the organization against Ben, who was punished by USADA and he has not fighting from 3 years. The chance is on Bagata's side and he's well prepared: The tension was on me because my fight was a debut against JDS, and it was also a main event. I had knee problems and I was close to withdrawing, but I chose to fight. A lot of things happened, but now I feel much better than in the debut. I'm here to fight the best fighters in the world. I want to fight them. I think Ben is a hard opponent. He is among the most experienced heavyweight fighters. I'm getting ready very well and we'll see what happens this weekend. The training camp I spent in San Jose a few weeks, then in Vegas. I am very confident and ready for the battle. I think it will be a tough fight for him, but this is a heavyweight and nothing is known. One punch can solve everything. I have a few tactics and we'll see who's better prepared.

