ПСЖ е пръснал над 1 милиард паунда за трансфери от 2011 година насам, но още няма полуфинал в ШЛ

PSG's record in the #UCL since the QSI takeover in 2011:



2011/12: Europa League

2012/13: Quarter-final

2013/14: Quarter-final

2014/15: Quarter-final

2015/16: Quarter-final

2016/17: Round of 16

2017/18: Round of 16

2018/19: Round of 16



Something money, something happiness... pic.twitter.com/RpkhMhu4aE