Ханс Холунд спечели маратона на 50 км и донесе 13-и златен медал за Норвегия на СП (видео + снимки)

View this post on Instagram

>CROSS-COUNTRY-SKIING< Result worldchampionships 50km free men: 1. HANS CHRISTER HOLUND 2. Alexander Bolshunov 3. SJUR RØTHE 4. MARTIN JOHNSRUD SUNDBY 5. SIMEN HEGSTAD KRUEGER 6. Calle Halfarsson 7. Dario Cologna 8. Andrew Musgrave 9. Adrien Backscheider 10. Jens Burman -------- What. Was. That. I don't though for such a race like this before, but it was fantastic!! So proud of you, guys! Congrats so much! WE HAVE A NEW WORLDCHAMPION! @hcholund

A post shared by wintersports norway (@wintersports_norway) on Mar 3, 2019 at 6:24am PST