Анулираха Супер Г за жени в Сочи

Everyone tried, tried, and tried again, but in the end nature proved unlucky for the ladies’ tour in @rosakhutor this week. Although the weather is now great, today’s super-G is cancelled due to unfavorable course conditions resulting from new snowfall over the past several days. Thank you to the Rosa Ski Dream 2019 staff for its Herculean efforts each and every day this week - we are all sorry to leave here without a race.

A post shared by Audi FIS Ski World Cup (@fisalpine) on Mar 2, 2019 at 8:47pm PST