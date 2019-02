Кубрат Пулев: Продължавам пътя си към световната титла

View this post on Instagram

Heavyweight contender Kubrat Pulev @kubratpulev , ranked No. 1 by the IBF, will put his rating on the line against Bogdan Dinu in a 10-round showdown on Saturday, March 23 at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, Calif. In the co-feature, former world champions @elpeligrosojmag Jessie Magdaleno and Rico Ramos will clash in a 10-round featherweight bout with potential world title implications. LIVE on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT Entire Undercard LIVE on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT @trboxing #SupremeBoxing

