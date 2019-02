Арсенал се развихри срещу Борнемут (видео)

Arsenal 5-1 Bournemouth FT: Shots: 16-13 Passing accuracy: 89%-80% Chances created: 14-9 Possession: 65%-35% Gunners cruise to victory in five-star performance with five different goalscorers. pic.twitter.com/d7v16kXxax

#YaGunnersYa Five-Star team performance tonight! Happy for everyone at the club and for all the fans! #WeAreTheArsenal #M1Ö #COYG @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rL5ZuWUw3C