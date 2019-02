Салах: Титлата е по-важна от индивидуалните рекорди

Mo Salah hoping to become fastest player in Premier League history to reach 50 goals for one team with strike against Watford: 'It would be nice to score number 50, number 51 and 52' https://t.co/UR1nklArKe

"Of course records are nice but for me the Premier League is now the most important thing."



Mohamed Salah insists ending Liverpool's 29-year title drought means more to him than any individual accolades.



Read: https://t.co/nsbXo6xqIM pic.twitter.com/trVS1zIf5n