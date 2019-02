Bild: Байерн уреди Люка Ернандес

Done deal: Lucas Hernández will join FC Bayern from Atlético Madrid in the summer. To finalize the deal, the club resorted to agent Giovanni Branchini who helped Bayern finalize deals for the likes of Pep Guardiola and Luca Toni in the past [SportBild] pic.twitter.com/4OMmaGwz1e

Benjamin Pavard: "Lucas and I are very good friends. It would be great if he would join Bayern too. He proved that he is a great player. First together in France and then Bayern, that would make me proud. But of course that's a matter between Lucas and Bayern" [SportBild] pic.twitter.com/FoU3XLNFEi