Шур Рьоте спечели световната титла в скиатлона на 30 км (видео)

A post shared by Salomon Nordic (@salomonnordic) on Feb 23, 2019 at 5:04am PST

Watch the thrilling end of the Men's Skiathlon as Sjur Roethe (NOR) wins gold by just 0.1 seconds! @seefeld2019 #fiscrosscountry @sjurrothe pic.twitter.com/HHcYdYpCp6