Спалети за Икарди: Въпросът няма да се разреши с един лайк

| #Spalletti : "To make the next round would be an achievement that shows how well these players are working and also show the quality of those who've played less." #InterRapid #UEL pic.twitter.com/C3be0lsYpB

| #Spalletti: "We can't have the same attitude as we did in the second half of the first leg. In the second half, Rapid showed that they have quality. We have more to do in order to qualify." #InterRapid #UEL pic.twitter.com/3KOjxehdRG