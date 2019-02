Александър Болшунов спечели интервалния старт на 15 км в Коне (видео + снимки)

View this post on Instagram

@san_sanych_bolshunov Alexander Bolshunov takes a clear win at 15km C at #cogneworldcup ! Amazing @iivoniskanen stands on 2nd and @bessm1986 takes the 3rd spot on todays 15km C race! Kerttu and Iivo are most likely the first siblings in the history of the FIS Cross-Country World Cup who both stand on the podium on the same day! #cogneworldcup #fiscrosscountry

