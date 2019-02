Дори празен чек от ПСЖ не изкушил Де Йонг

[MD] | Cule De Jong rejected a last minute blank cheque from PSG in order to sign with Barça. Frenkie de Jong's agent, Ali Dursun, had 7 missed calls from Paris SG when de Jong was finalizing the deal in Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/pS9HgR6DRV

Rafael van der Vaart (ex-Real Madrid): "Frenkie de Jong does not score many goals but he is the best player in the Netherlands. Barça is the best team in which he can be."



[via @FranceFCB] pic.twitter.com/X0HFuuzcEO