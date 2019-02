160-килограмовият Мартин Форд: Бъдете готови за голям звяр

View this post on Instagram

I’m the first to slate selfies in a toilet !!! BUT Fuk it, I’m growing, just weighed in and I’m 3 lb up this wk, happy with that, NOT so happy at the state of my fuking mirror in the bathroom mind ‍‍ cleaner get fired first thing #grow #muscle #mass #martynford #tattoo

A post shared by Martyn Ford (@martynfordofficial) on Feb 10, 2019 at 3:19pm PST