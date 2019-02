Сергей Ковальов победи Елейдер Алварес и отново е световен шампион (видео + снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Sergey Kovalev gets revenge, as he defeats Eleider Alvarez via unanimous decision - 120-108, 116-112, 116-112 - to regain the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title ____________________________________________________ LIKE COMMENT FOLLOW @boxing_worldwide1

A post shared by Boxing Worldwide (@boxing_worldwide1) on Feb 2, 2019 at 11:05pm PST