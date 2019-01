Ливърпул не успя да се възползва от голямата възможност (видео)

2:01 - Sadio Mane's opener for Liverpool was their quickest goal in the Premier League since April 2016, when Daniel Sturridge netted against Newcastle (1:07). Intense. pic.twitter.com/8U3dar4iwd

3 - Liverpool have conceded in each of their last three Premier League home games, after only conceding in two of their opening nine home league games of the season. Slip. pic.twitter.com/MjnrUKsF66