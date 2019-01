Алберт Попов с историческо 5-о място в I манш на слалома в Кицбюел

View this post on Instagram

The 2-meters-man @ramonzenhaeusern was the fastest under the snowfall at @hahnenkammrennen The french duo @clement.noel and @alexispinturault is not far back with +0.12 and +0.17 Second runs resumes at 12:30.

A post shared by Audi FIS Ski World Cup (@fisalpine) on Jan 26, 2019 at 1:36am PST