Де Йонг бил продаден за 1 евро, първият му клуб прибира 7,5 млн. от Барселона

View this post on Instagram

@afcajax paid club @willemII only €1 for @frenkiedejong. Yes, 1 euro! But with the 10% resale rate in his contract it turned out to be the best deal the club ever made. They'll now get €6,4 million for the young talent, more than their budget for an entire year. @soccratesimages

A post shared by 433 (@433) on Jan 24, 2019 at 9:23am PST