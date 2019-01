Тер Стеген постави мишена на гърба на Нойер

Marc-André ter Stegen: "I want to put pressure (on Manuel Neuer), until Jogi Löw finally chooses me and I'll be the No 1 goalkeeper. It's not satisfying if you do not play, but I'm a person who says, 'I really want to get into that goal.' No matter how." [SportBild via Sport1] pic.twitter.com/O8LpMWIBWe