Пол Джордж изведе Оклахома до успех срещу Портланд

Paul George recorded his 8th 35-point game this season, matching his highest total in a season of his career.



With his 2nd game of 35+ Pts & 5+ Stl, he is the 1st Thunder/SuperSonics player with multiple 35-point, 5-steal games in a season since Xavier McDaniel in 1986-87. pic.twitter.com/ehDz4tcs40