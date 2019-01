Фараона герой за Рома в голов трилър при подновяването на Серия "А" (видео)

90' - Four minutes of added time to be played in this one... 3-2 #RomaTorino pic.twitter.com/xunvGmjzeT

Got there in the end...



Stephan El Shaarawy grabs the late winner and it's all three points for the Giallorossi! #ASRoma #RomaTorino pic.twitter.com/PfrJ9HrVIt