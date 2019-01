За първи път от 10 години...

all the first 8 seeds in the women's draw reached the 3rd round



it's the first time since Wimbledon 2009. In that event:

1. Safina (SF)

2. S. Williams (W)

3. V. Williams (F)

4. Dementieva (SF)

5. Kuznetsova (R3)

6. Jankovic (R3)

7. Zvonareva (R3)

8. Azarenka (QF)