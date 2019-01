Йоханес Тингес Бьо с 8-а победа за сезона, Красимир Анев e 14-и в спринта в Руполдинг

View this post on Instagram

Johannes Thinges Boe won Sprint race in Ruhpolding. Congratulations Norwegian lightning ~~~~ His brother Tarjei Boe finished on 2nd place. WOW. Another surprise from Norwegian biathlete. My big congratulations ~~~~ To the delight of the German fans, their biathlete Benedikt Doll also finished on the podium plus showed 2nd course time. What surprise from Benedikt. Congratulations ~~~~ Florent Claude finished on 38th position. Not bad, Florent, not bad Michael Roesch in his last personal race in career finished only on 84th position Good luck to Belgium team in relay ~~~~ Pursuit will be incredibly interesting, since there are 18 biathletes in a minute ~~~~ #biathlon #ruhpolding #ibu #norway #austria #worldcup #italy #worldchampionship #russia #germany #france #norway #belgium #olympics #ibucup #norge #usa #sweden #uk #greatbritain #latvia #spain #ruh19 #switzerland #poland #australia #czechrepublic #brazil #finland #japan #korea

A post shared by Belgium Biathlon Fan Page (@fan.belgium.biathlon) on Jan 17, 2019 at 3:43am PST