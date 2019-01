Погба: При Моуриньо бях в сянка, но сега пак се усмихвам

Academy players @ManUtd fielded vs @SpursOfficial:



@MarcusRashford

@JesseLingard

@PaulPogba

@McTominay10

@AndrinhoPereira



@ManUtd have now had an academy product in every single matchday squad since 1937.



3,952 games.



The Manchester United way. pic.twitter.com/FZy6PM4Za2