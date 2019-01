Ювентус привлича защитник на Дженоа

Juventus will sign Cristian Romero from Genoa for a fee of €20m, with the player staying at Genoa till June. The 20 year-old Argentinian CB made his Serie A debut vs. Juventus, and Fabio Paratici was very impressed with his performance & marking of Cristiano Ronaldo. #LaStampa pic.twitter.com/fOaesGUqCO