Кормие с уникален жест към свой малък фен и майка му

View this post on Instagram

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours from the Cormier Family! So much to be thankful for but nothing more than the health of these three. They are what I live for. Happy Thanksgiving DC #blessed #danielsdad #marquitasfather @peechypie

A post shared by Daniel "DC" Cormier (@dc_mma) on Nov 22, 2018 at 12:38pm PST