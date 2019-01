Тайсън Фюри не е спрял тренировките (снимка)

View this post on Instagram

Well that was certainly a crazy ride! I want to thank you all which I can’t do enough because without the support from you guys I wouldn’t of been able to achieve what I have, and I don’t mean boxing, in life, you guys all helped me towards saving my life and I will always be grateful to you for that. 2018 was a special year, I hope I did you all proud. Wishing you all a happy new year From The People’s Champ

