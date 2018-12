Олимпийска шампионка по фигурно пързаляне от Канада страда от депресия

Having both anxiety and depression sucks. Especially with my sport it makes things a million times harder! With anxiety, you over think things so much to the point where you can’t handle it anymore. You end up pushing people away especially the ones closet to you. With depression, you then isolate yourself from everyone and everything because you don’t wanna talk to anyone & just wanna be alone. You cry All the time because of how crappy you feel. There are days where I can’t get out of bed or I’ll lash out at people for no reason because I can’t control my own emotions. I don’t even understand what’s going on with me. The worst part is it’s different everyday and for everyone so no one knows or can understand how you feel. It Flipping sucks!!!! On top of all this, yes I have ADHD a learning disability and an eating disorder. I have trouble everyday with shaming myself and not seeing my true beauty on the outside or inside. I'm still terrified to tell my story and will never tell the whole thing, but if me speaking out a little of what I’m going through helps at least one person then it’s worth facing my fears.

