Евгени Белов спечели интервалния старт на 15 км от СК в Давос

Congrstulations to the 15km men's podium @davosnordic Evgeniy Belov RUS Maurice Manificat FRA (+0.9) Martin Johnsrud Sundby NOR (+4.5) #fiscrosscountry

